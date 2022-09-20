Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Mount Prospect
Updated 9/20/2022 7:50 PM
A woman died after she was struck by a Metra train Tuesday evening in Mount Prospect.
Shortly before 5:20 p.m., Train No. 633 hit the woman at the Mount Prospect station, Metra said.
Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to authorities, the train was an express that left Chicago at 4:45 p.m. and was not scheduled to stop in Mount Prospect.
The crash is still under investigation. No other details were available.
Article Comments
