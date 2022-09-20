Sheriff's office: Spring Grove woman charged with felonies after shoving deputy

A 40-year-old Spring Grove woman was arrested after she twice shoved a Lake County sheriff's deputy last week, authorities said.

Jennifer L. Beese is charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. A judge set her bail at $25,000. She must post $2,500 in cash to be released from jail pending trial.

A resident near the 23000 block of West Lake Shore Drive near Antioch called 911 just after midnight on Thursday to report a loud car horn had been blaring for some time. The deputy arrived on scene at 12:20 a.m. and saw Beese sitting in the passenger's seat of a Chevy pickup truck and pressing the truck's horn with her foot, said Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Covelli said Beese appeared intoxicated and told the officer she was hitting the horn because she couldn't find her keys.

The deputy offered Beese a ride, and then Beese began yelling at her, got out of the truck and pushed her, Covelli said.

The deputy warned Beese not to touch her again, but Beese shoved her a second time, Covelli said.

A second deputy arrived and helped take Beese into custody. Beese attempted to pull away while being handcuffed, Covelli said.

Beese is next due in court Oct. 11.