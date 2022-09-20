Mount Prospect hosting civics academy to teach residents about local government

Mount Prospect is hosting a Citizens Civics Academy next month to give residents an inside look at the workings of local government. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect residents have an opportunity to learn more about the decisions that go into providing the village with street maintenance, the water and sewer system, snow plowing, police and fire protection and other services.

The village this fall is hosting the Mount Prospect Citizens Civics Academy, a free eight-session series delving into the inner workings of local government.

The series will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 12 and through Dec. 7, with a hiatus on Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving. Sessions will take place at various locations, such as village hall, the public works facility, Fire Station 13 and the police headquarters.

The aim is increase awareness about what local government does and provide an inside look into its operations. It also will prepare anyone wanting to take a more active role by serving on a board, commission or task force.

Participants must reside in Mount Prospect or own a business in town, be at least 18 years old, provide their own transportation and plan to attend all classes, with more than two absences disqualifying them from any future. Attendees cannot be running for or currently serving in an elected office.

The eight sessions will cover: an introduction to village government and history of Mount Prospect; the human services department; the police department; finance, budget and taxation; fire department; economic development and planning/building and inspection services; the public works department; and sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.mountprospect.org/community/citizens-civics-academy.