One person in custody after police lock down Treehouse of Schaumburg
Updated 9/19/2022 9:48 PM
The area around the Treehouse of Schaumburg homes was closed down Monday for about an hour while police responded to a domestic situation Monday.
Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Crooked Creek Road about 5 p.m., Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said Monday night.
Lindhurst said there was a concern that one of the people involved had a gun, so police blocked the road to the area and asked residents to shelter in place. Lindhurst said officers used de-escalation techniques and took one person into custody about 6 p.m. The restrictions then were lifted, she said.
She said charges had not been finalized Monday night but that the suspect is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.
