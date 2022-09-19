One person in custody after police lock down Treehouse of Schaumburg

The area around the Treehouse of Schaumburg homes was closed down Monday for about an hour while police responded to a domestic situation Monday.

Police received a report of a domestic disturbance on Crooked Creek Road about 5 p.m., Schaumburg police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said Monday night.

Lindhurst said there was a concern that one of the people involved had a gun, so police blocked the road to the area and asked residents to shelter in place. Lindhurst said officers used de-escalation techniques and took one person into custody about 6 p.m. The restrictions then were lifted, she said.

She said charges had not been finalized Monday night but that the suspect is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday morning.