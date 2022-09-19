 

Bolingbrook man accused of stabbing acquaintance in Naperville

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 9/19/2022 4:47 PM

A 72-year-old Bolingbrook man is facing battery charges, accused of stabbing a man Saturday in Naperville.

Benny L. Andrews is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, according to DuPage County court records.

 

The charges allege he stabbed a man in the chest with a pocket knife with a 4-inch blade at 6:48 p.m. Naperville police said Andrews and the victim were in a car together at Naper Boulevard and Market Avenue when the stabbing occurred.

The victim has nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Andrews lives on the 1300 block of Lily Cache Lane. He was released Monday from the DuPage County jail.

