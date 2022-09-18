Three people stabbed after family dispute in Bolingbrook

Three people who were attending a party suffered minor injuries after they were stabbed in the clubhouse at the Beaconridge subdivision in Bolingbrook following a family dispute Saturday night.

Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus said officers were called to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive at 8:37 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located three stabbing victims, all men from Berwyn. Two of them had been stabbed in the leg, while one suffered a stab wound to the hand.

They were all treated at hospitals and released.

Police said the stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement among family members.

There is no word on any arrests.

The attack remains under investigation.