Schaumburg advises motorists to avoid area of gas main break at Salem, Cranbrook

Schaumburg officials are advising motorists to avoid the area of Salem and Cranbrook, where Nicor crews are repairing an underground gas main break that occurred just before 8 a.m. Friday.

According to the village, a private contractor struck the main. Schaumburg firefighters and police officers also are on the scene, but there is no hazard to any homes in the area.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Salem Drive are closed between Pinehurst and Westfield Lane, and a small section of Cranbrook also is closed while repairs are ongoing.

The village could not provide an estimate of how long the repair may take, or when the roads will reopen.