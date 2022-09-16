New pickleball courts won't be a nuisance, Naperville park officials say

Naperville Park District officials say planned pickleball courts at the Frontier Sports Complex won't be a neighborhood nuisance. Courtesy of the Naperville Park District

With a $564,000 investment slated for new pickleball courts at the Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville, park district officials are assuring residents the additional noise and lighting won't become a neighborhood nuisance.

Paired with a $100,000 grant from the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation, the park district board approved a bid from Innovation Landscape Inc., with plans to begin the work this fall and complete it in the first half of 2023.

As part of the project, the park district also aims to renovate two existing basketball courts just south of the six pickleball courts.

Director of Planning Eric Shutes told board members that the park district staff engaged in significant community outreach regarding the new construction. In addition to news releases, website updates and social media postings, he said, a letter and map were sent to more than 100 nearby residents.

Shutes said only two neighbors responded negatively, including one who contacted board members and submitted a letter complaining about the negative ramifications of building a lighted pickleball complex near the residents south of the Frontier Sports Complex, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Road.

"Obviously, it's really important for us to be good neighbors," said board President Mary Gibson. "I know staff put a lot of work into addressing these questions."

Shutes said mitigation efforts are ongoing to reduce noise and light from reaching the neighborhoods.

Berms and fencing are already in place, and new evergreen trees will provide an additional buffer to the homes 500 feet from the planned courts.

Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson said they investigated acoustic panels that can be added to the fencing surrounding the courts. But at an estimated cost of $20,000 for just the southern portion of the fencing, officials determined it wasn't immediately necessary.

"There's a lot of ways that we're dampening the sound," Shutes said. "And in knowing from past experience at other sites, this is not going to be a concern."

The scope of work includes the six pickleball courts, fencing with windscreens, asphalt paving, landscaping, a shelter and furniture.

The two basketball courts were scheduled for renovation next year, but adding the work to this project decreased the cost, Shutes said.

Funds for the project will come from the 2022 capital budget.

To adhere to the stipulations of the $100,000 grant, the work needs to be completed by Aug. 1, 2023.