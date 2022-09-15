Republican candidate withdraws from 49th State Senate race

The Republican candidate for the 49th State Senate District has dropped out of the race, leaving incumbent Democrat Meg Loughran Cappel unopposed.

Stacey Keagle of Plainfield withdrew on Aug. 26, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

It is too late for the Republican Party to name a replacement candidate. And nobody filed a petition to be a write-in candidate by the Sept. 8 deadline.

Keagle said she withdrew due to health issues.

Cappel, of Joliet, is seeking her second term.

The district covers part of southern Naperville and southeastern Aurora. But it primarily serves all or portions of Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Romeoville, Channahon, Joliet and Shorewood.

One of Keagle's primary election opponents, Felicity Joy Solomon, said in an Aug. 22 Facebook video that she wanted to run as a write-in. But state law prohibits candidates who lost during the primary election from running as write-in candidates during the general election.