Parolee from Aurora charged in Elburn burglary

An Aurora man has been charged in a Sept. 8 burglary at a business on the 100 block of North Main Street in Elburn, the Elburn Police Department said in a news release.

Gerald G. Norris, 27, was arrested Thursday morning at his home on the 2800 block of Rosehall Lane in Aurora. Police said that proceeds from the Elburn burglary were found in his home and that he is a suspect in several crimes in nearby towns.

Norris, who was paroled from prison last year after serving time for a 2015 Naperville robbery, is charged with felony counts of burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property. He is being held in the Kane County jail on $40,000 bail and has a Friday court hearing.