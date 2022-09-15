No explosives found after bomb threat at Ss. Peter & Paul in Naperville

No explosives were found after Naperville police officers responded Thursday morning to a report of a bomb threat at the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School.

According to Mary Massingale, the director of communications for the Diocese of Joliet, the threat was made by an anonymous caller. Students were evacuated to Pfeiffer Hall on the campus of nearby North Central College, she said.

Naperville police Cmdr. Michaus Williams said officers responded at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The school was declared safe about 12:30 p.m. after explosive-detecting dogs searched the school.

Williams said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.

Classes resumed at the school, and events at the church and school were scheduled to continue as normal Thursday afternoon and evening, according to Massingale.