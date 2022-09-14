Schaumburg police investigating disturbance that sent one person to hospital
Updated 9/14/2022 11:24 AM
Schaumburg police are investigating what they're characterizing as a disturbance at a home early Wednesday morning in which one person was taken to the hospital by a family member for evaluation.
Police Lt. Christy Lindhurst said officers responded at 6:35 a.m. to a 911 call regarding the residence on the 1000 block of Newport Harbor, near Hartford and Summit drives.
The early part of the investigation included lane closures on the street, she added.
Though the matter is still under investigation, it is not being classified as domestic situation, Lindhurst said.
