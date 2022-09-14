Concrete slabs shift, pin truck driver in Lake in the Hills

A driver was transported via helicopter to the hospital after being pinned by concrete slabs inside a semitrailer truck Wednesday in Lake in the Hills.

At 11:04 a.m., Lake in the Hills police and firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection of Randall and Algonquin roads, the police department said.

Authorities said the truck was heading south on Randall Road when an abrupt stop caused its load of concrete slabs to shift and crash through the back window of the cab.

Firefighters freed the man and performed lifesaving measures before a medical flight team took him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Grayslake, authorities said.

The crash is still under investigation.