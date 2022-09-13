Mount Prospect Fire Department Open House set for Sept. 24

Daily Herald report

The Mount Prospect Fire Department is hosting its 2022 Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Randhurst Village.

Festivities will take place along Randhurst Village Drive between Hampton Inn and the AMC Theatre. The public is invited to attend this free event.

The event will feature fire trucks, ambulances and special rescue vehicles, fire pole slides, special team demonstrations, fire safety and emergency preparedness programs, fire extinguisher safety and more.

The open house is a preview to Fire Prevention Week, which runs October 9-15. The theme of the 2022 Fire Prevention Week campaign is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan your Escape!" It is important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape.

More information about the open house and Fire Prevention Week is available at mountprospect.org.