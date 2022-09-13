Lisle police now say fatality wasn't a hit-and-run

Investigators said Tuesday that a fatal car crash in Lisle was not a hit-and-run as police originally reported.

Robert York, 52, of Lisle died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning and Ogden and Yackley avenues.

Authorities said officers originally were told that one vehicle hit York first and sent him into path of a second vehicle.

"The investigation has proven that to not be the case," said Lisle Police Chief Kevin Licko. "The one vehicle that struck Mr. York remained on the scene, and that driver called 911."

Authorities said no charges will be filed.