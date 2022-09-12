Watch Mussman, Litney discuss issues in 56th House race

Democratic State Rep. Michelle Mussman and Republican challenger E. Dale Litney take part in a Zoom interview with the Daily Herald about many of the issues in their race for the Illinois House from the 56th District.

The two Schaumburg candidates were joined by Republican Michael Lupo of Park Ridge, who is running in the adjoining 56th District, His opponent, State Rep. Marty Moylan, was invited by did not attend.

The hourlong interview was recorded on Sept. 12.