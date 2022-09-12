Watch Lupo discuss issues in 55th Illinois House race

Michael Lupo, the Park Ridge Republican challenging State Rep. Marty Moylan in the upcoming election for the Illinois House, take part in a Zoom interview with the Daily Herald about many of the issues in the 55th District race.

He was joined by the two candidates in the adjoining 56th District -- Democratic State Rep. Michelle Mussman and Republican challenger E. Dale Litney, both of Schaumburg.

Moylan was invited by did not participate.

The hourlong interview was recorded on Sept. 12.