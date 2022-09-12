 

Watch Lupo discuss issues in 55th Illinois House race

 
daily herald report
Updated 9/12/2022 5:13 PM

Michael Lupo, the Park Ridge Republican challenging State Rep. Marty Moylan in the upcoming election for the Illinois House, take part in a Zoom interview with the Daily Herald about many of the issues in the 55th District race.

He was joined by the two candidates in the adjoining 56th District -- Democratic State Rep. Michelle Mussman and Republican challenger E. Dale Litney, both of Schaumburg.

 

Moylan was invited by did not participate.

The hourlong interview was recorded on Sept. 12.

