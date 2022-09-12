Pedestrian killed in early morning Lisle hit-and-run crash

Lisle police officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who fled the crash scene earlier today.

Police were called to the intersection of Ogden and Yackley avenues at about 5:45 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The unidentified male pedestrian was unresponsive in the road and transported to a hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in collision, police said.

His identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene. No identifying features about the vehicle were released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Lisle police at (630) 271-4200.