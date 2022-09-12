3 children suffer 'life-threatening' injuries in crash near Northbrook

Three children suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash near Northbrook Sunday afternoon.

Illinois State Police closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 294 south of the Dundee Road interchange for more than three hours while investigating the crash, which was first reported at about 2:25 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State police reported the three children were the only ones transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not available Monday.