Three injured -- two of them severely -- in Wauconda crash

Three people were injured -- two of them severely -- in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Wauconda.

The Wauconda Fire Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to the crash involving an SUV and pickup truck on Route 176 and North Fairfield Road.

One crash victim was taken Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington and another to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The third person's injuries were less severe.