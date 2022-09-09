Three injured -- two of them severely -- in Wauconda crash
Updated 9/9/2022 6:44 PM
Three people were injured -- two of them severely -- in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Wauconda.
The Wauconda Fire Department responded about 5:30 p.m. to the crash involving an SUV and pickup truck on Route 176 and North Fairfield Road.
One crash victim was taken Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington and another to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The third person's injuries were less severe.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.