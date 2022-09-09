Temporary snow, ice removal positions available

The Illinois Department Transportation is holding an open house for seasonal snow and ice removal positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its maintenance facility at 3516 W. Washington St., in Gurnee. Attendees can speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and get help submitting an application, which must be completed online. The Gurnee open house is one of four being held at the same time Saturday. Others are at the Oakbrook maintenance facility, 17W125 Butterfield Road, Villa Park; New Lenox facility, 1400 W. Maple St.; and IDOT headquarters, 201 Center Court, Schaumburg. A total of 2,536 temporary winter positions are open statewide, including 640 in the Chicago area. Applications must be submitted online by Sept. 12. Visit job postings at illinois.jobs2web.com.