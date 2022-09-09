 

Glendale Heights pays tribute to 9/11 victims with flag memorial

  • Ten-year-old Yusra Khan was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club who planted 2,977 American flags Friday in front of the Glendale Heights village hall in remembrance of 9/11 victims. In total, 3,050 flags were planted, with 466 in honor of military, police and firefighters. .

  • Students from Glenside Middle School created a flag memorial Friday in front of the Glendale Heights village hall in tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • Eleven-year-old Gage Paez was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club who planted 2,977 American flags in front of the Glendale Heights village hall on Friday to pay their respects to 9/11 victims.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/9/2022 7:20 PM

Students born more than a decade after 9/11 placed small American flags in front of the Glendale Heights village hall Friday, a sign of how much time has passed since that day of horror.

The flags represent the nearly 3,000 people who were killed when terrorists crashed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and a field in western Pennsylvania 21 years ago.

 

Students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club installed the flag memorial. On Sunday, a silent parade of emergency vehicles will commemorate the anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The solemn procession will begin at 7:15 p.m. at Reskin Elementary School, 1555 Ardmore Ave., and travel a short distance west on Fullerton Avenue toward the flag installation.

Then, a brief remembrance ceremony will be held at village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza.

The village encourages the Glendale Heights community to display flags in front of their homes to honor 9/11 victims and to show a sign of thanks to the emergency personnel.

Additional American flags will be placed along Fullerton Avenue as part of the procession route.

