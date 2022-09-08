McHenry teenager, 21-year-old from Des Plaines killed in Saturday crash

An 18-year-old McHenry man and a 21-year-old Des Plaines man were identified Thursday as the two killed in a fiery crash Saturday morning on Route 31 near Ringwood.

Gabriel Van Fleet, 18, of McHenry, and Ty Sheedlo, age 21, of Des Plaines, were killed after their vehicle struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, officials said. The two were unable to escape to the vehicle after it caught fire.

The men's identities were not known at the time of the crash due to the fire, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said in a news release Thursday. Forensic odontology was used to identify them, and autopsies were performed Tuesday.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office, along with the Johnsburg Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, had responded to the crash a little after 5 a.m. Saturday at Route 31 south of Ringwood Road, according to a news release Tuesday from the sheriff's office.

A 2008 Saturn Vue was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line into the northbound lane, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, the release states. The vehicle became engulfed in flames, and the two occupants were unable to escape.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office, the release states.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman said Thursday there was no update on the investigation.