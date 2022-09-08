McHenry teenager, 21-year-old from Des Plaines identified as crash victims

An 18-year-old McHenry man and a 21-year-old Des Plaines man were identified Thursday as the two killed in a fiery crash Saturday morning on Route 31 near Ringwood.

Gabriel Van Fleet, 18, of McHenry, and Ty Sheedlo, 21, of Des Plaines, died after their vehicle struck a tree and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

Forensic odontology was used to identify them.

The McHenry County sheriff's office, along with the Johnsburg Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, had responded to the crash a little after 5 a.m. Saturday at Route 31 south of Ringwood Road.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County coroner's office.