Lombard fire causes $25,000 in damage

A fire early Tuesday morning in Lombard caused approximately $25,000 in damage to a building, according to village officials.

Lombard firefighters responded at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire in the 400 block of West 22nd Street. The fire inside the building was extinguished in about 15 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for 90 minutes to ventilate the building and make sure the fire didn't reignite.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Lombard Fire Department was assisted by the Lombard Police Department and fire departments from Downers Grove, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace and Villa Park in addition to the York Center Fire Protection District.