Schaumburg celebrates Labor Day with Septemberfest parade
Updated 9/5/2022 2:55 PM
Children clamored to gather candy as the Schaumburg Septemberfest Labor Day parade traveled along Summit to the festival grounds at the municipal center Monday.
Large crowds gathered to cheer and wave as the parade, complete with marching bands and float.
Because of COVID, a scaled-back, two-day version of Septemberfest was held last year, belatedly celebrating the event's 50th anniversary.
There was no parade on Labor Day last year, so this year's theme for float decorations honored the parade's golden anniversary.
The outdoor festival has also featured entertainment on three stages, a carnival, an arts and crafts show, a craft beer and wine area, Taste of Schaumburg, bingo, free pony rides and fireworks.
