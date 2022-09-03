Park Ridge resident interrupts possible theft, draws fire

A Park Ridge resident drew gunfire but was uninjured while trying to capture a photo of an attempted theft of a vehicle's catalytic converter Saturday morning.

Park Ridge police said about 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Granville Avenue.

A witness reported hearing a saw being used outside and seeing two people trying to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked on Granville Avenue, and tried to get closer to take a picture with a cellphone.

Police said the suspects pulled out a gun and shot multiple times at the witness. The suspects got into a black BMW SUV and drove down Granville Avenue to southbound Cumberland Avenue toward the Interstate 90 Expressway.

Police urged anyone with information to call (847) 318-5252.