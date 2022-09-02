Woodridge man charged in I-290 fatality

A Woodridge man has been charged in a July fatal crash on Interstate 290.

Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence involving death, according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred at 2:13 a.m. July 17. Raoof was driving a red Chevrolet S10 when he rear-ended a white Buick Le Sabre on the left westbound shoulder near Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, the state police said.

A 14-year-old passenger in the Buick died two days after the crash.

A 19-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl riding in the Buick were injured, as was the driver, 38-year-old Amando Flores of Chicago, who the state police said was charged with DUI and two counts of endangering the life of a child.