Winfield asking for input on Riverwalk Park plan

The village of Winfield is seeking public input on a proposed third and final phase to the recently constructed Riverwalk Park in Town Center.

Stop by the village's booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, during the Good Old Days Festival.

This third phase is intended to bring more recreational opportunities for families with construction of a playground and a challenge course area for children, as well as a variety of outdoor gaming tables. Visit villageofwinfield.com.