Winfield asking for input on Riverwalk Park plan
Updated 9/2/2022 4:02 PM
The village of Winfield is seeking public input on a proposed third and final phase to the recently constructed Riverwalk Park in Town Center.
Stop by the village's booth from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, during the Good Old Days Festival.
This third phase is intended to bring more recreational opportunities for families with construction of a playground and a challenge course area for children, as well as a variety of outdoor gaming tables. Visit villageofwinfield.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.