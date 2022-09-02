Wauconda police seek help locating missing woman

Wauconda police are searching for a missing woman last seen Monday in Chicago.

Judith Kokos, 77, is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall white woman weighing an estimated 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the 3300 block of North Kostner Avenue in Chicago.

She is driving a blue 2007 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate 208WWJ.

Authorities say Kokos has a condition that places her in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Wauconda police at (847) 526-2421 or 911.