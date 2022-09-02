Wauconda police: Missing woman located
Updated 9/2/2022 12:31 PM
Wauconda police have found a 77-year-old woman who had been reported missing and was seen last on Monday in Chicago.
Judith Kokos returned home on her own Friday morning and is in fine condition, according to Wauconda police.
