U-46 employee accused of sexually abusing middle school student

An Elgin Area School District U-46 employee has been charged with the sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse and child luring of a student at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood.

The Kane County state's attorney's office said Magdiel Perez, 25, of the 1-99 block of Lockman Circle in Elgin, was working as a hall monitor at Tefft when he met the victim. Authorities said that Perez has repeated sexual contact with the victim from May to August and that on at least one occasion he drove the victim to his home

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Tony Sanders and Tefft Principal Luis Fernando De Leon said U-46 was made aware of allegations on Aug. 22, and Perez was immediately placed on leave. Perez is expected to be officially fired the U-46 board on Sept. 12, the letter said.

U-46 has established a dedicated Let's Talk portal for reporting suspected sexual misconduct. While complaints may be entered anonymously, provide as many specifics as possible because it is difficult to follow up on anonymous complaints, the letter advised.

Kane County Judge Julia Yetter set Perez's bail at $200,000 on Friday. He would need to post $20,000 to be released pending trial.

If he posts bond, Perez would be prohibited from any contact with the victim or unsupervised contact with any other child. He would be banned from Tefft Middle School and would have to surrender any firearms, Firearms Owners Identification card, concealed carry permit and his passport, according to a news release.

Perez's next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Kane County Judicial Center.