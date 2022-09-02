Police: Barricade situation ends peacefully in Wheaton

A standoff between Wheaton police and a person on the 300 block of Chase Street was resolved peacefully Friday morning, authorities said.

There was no threat to the public, authorities said, but police asked residents within one block, to stay indoors until they were given the all clear just before 11:30 a.m.

Public safety alerts also were issued to mobile phones advising residents to avoid the area.

The standoff drew a heavy police presence in the area of Chase and Illinois streets, which is about three blocks north of Roosevelt Road.