Naperville police arrest juvenile in connection with June robbery, vehicle theft

Naperville police officers on Thursday arrested a juvenile in connection with a June robbery and vehicle theft.

Officers responded in the early morning hours of June 19 to the 700 block of Royal St. George Drive after a report of a food delivery driver being robbed of his wallet and keys by two males. According to police officials, the driver was called to the area under the premise of completing an order.

The two males stole the driver's vehicle, which was recovered in another town after the suspects fled during an attempted traffic stop. No injuries were reported.

The arrested juvenile faces charges of felony robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. The investigation of the second person is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.