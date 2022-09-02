Cook County providing precautionary helicopter support during Septemberfest parade

This year during the village of Schaumburg's Septemberfest parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, Cook County will be providing air support with a helicopter that may be flying in and around the municipal center grounds the morning of the parade. This is not due to any reported threats but just as a precaution, to provide an additional support to village operations to ensure a safe event. For questions, contact the village's nonemergency number at (847) 895-4500 or dial 311 if you live in Schaumburg. Planning efforts associated with larger events, such as Septemberfest, often engage the assistance of outside agencies that support the village's own trained personnel in a variety of ways.