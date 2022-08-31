Semitrailer truck catches fire inside Addison building

No one was injured after a semitrailer truck caught fire Thursday morning inside a repair facility in Addison, according to the Addison Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were alerted to a vehicle fire inside a building at 1545 W. Fullerton at 10:36 a.m.

The fire set off building sprinklers, which helped control the blaze as firefighters arrived. Authorities said the fire was contained within a few minutes.

The truck sustained heavy fire and water damage, while damage to the building was minor.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.