Semitrailer truck catches fire inside Addison building

By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/31/2022 7:09 PM

No one was injured after a semitrailer truck caught fire Thursday morning inside a repair facility in Addison, according to the Addison Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were alerted to a vehicle fire inside a building at 1545 W. Fullerton at 10:36 a.m.

 

The fire set off building sprinklers, which helped control the blaze as firefighters arrived. Authorities said the fire was contained within a few minutes.

The truck sustained heavy fire and water damage, while damage to the building was minor.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

