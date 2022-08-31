Island Lake man gets probation for sex abuse

A 67-year-old Island Lake man was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a relative younger than 18.

Luis Dominguez-Tapia also must register as a sex offender, submit to sexually transmitted disease screening and pay $3,497.80 in fees and fines, according to the sentencing order. He received credit for 444 days spent in the McHenry County jail.

As part of the plea deal, two charges of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of criminal sexual abuse and one count of sexual relations within the family were dismissed, according to court documents.

Had he been convicted on the most serious felonies, Dominguez-Tapia could have faced up to 15 years in prison.

Dominguez-Tapia admitted to committing an act of sexual conduct with a minor on or between Dec. 29, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2021, according to court documents.