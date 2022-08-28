Local election season to soon begin in Wheaton

Starting Tuesday, candidates for municipal elections can pick up nominating petitions from the Wheaton city clerk and begin gathering signatures to appear on the April 2023 ballot.

Two at-large seats on the city council and the mayor's post are up for election next spring.

The petitions for candidacy will be available in the clerk's office at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St.

The filing period for candidates to submit nominating petitions and place their names on the ballot starts on Nov. 21. Hopefuls have until the end of the day on Nov. 28 to enter municipal contests.

The city council is comprised of six representatives and the mayor. Four council members represent the city's four voting districts, while two members and the mayor are elected at-large.

If more than four mayoral candidates or if more than eight at-large council member candidates emerge, a primary will be held on Feb. 28 to narrow the field.