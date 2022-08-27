IMAGES: Warren, Barrington, Glenbrook South, Rolling Meadows, Highland Park and Leyden high schools

The first high school football games of the new school year were played under the lights on Friday, August 26 in the Chicago suburbs.
Warren's Charley Thompson makes a big gain as a referee chases the play in the first high school football game of the new school year against Barrington in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Highland Park's John Walker (17) and Leyden's Jacob Sarnecke (7) collide as they try to catch a long pass Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Glenbrook South's Griffin Dahiya celebrates a second-quarter touchdown against Rolling Meadows during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Highland Park's John Walker (17) and Leyden's Damian Salazar (2) collide while trying to collect a pass Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Warren quarterback Adam Behrens looks for a receiver as the setting sun lights up the Barrington sideline in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Highland Park's Nicholas Blumer (11) David Finfer (10) Sebastian Vybral (8) and Christian Billetdeaux (7) pause with their team doing a moment of silence Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Rolling Meadows' Ben Petermann (1) scores a touchdown as he is tackled in the end zone by Glenbrook South's Jonathan DuMars during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Warren and Barrington team captains watch the coin toss to start the 2022-23 football season in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Glenbrook South's Charlie Gottfred (2) scores a first-quarter touchdown in front of Rolling Meadows' Michael Ingolia during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Highland Park takes the field Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Glenbrook South's Hank Leahy carries the ball during Friday's football season opener against Rolling Meadows.
Warren quarterback Adam Behrens is lifted by teammate Kole Weinberg after scoring early against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Glenbrook South's Hank Leahy carries the ball across the goal line for a touchdown in front of Rolling Meadows' Michael Ingolia during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Leyden's Diego Mendoza (23) looks to get past Highland Park's Nicholas Blumer (11) Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
The stadium lights are on for the first game of the season at Warren Township High School as Barrington visits in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Rolling Meadows' Ben Petermann, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Anthony Sansonetti just before the end of the first half of Friday's football season opener against Glenbrook South.
Highland Park Cheerleader Sabrina Musen, 16, pauses during a moment of silence Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Rolling Meadows' Stephen Schiele gets tackled by Glenbrook South's Tommy MacPherson (24) during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Barrington's defense forces Warren quarterback Adam Behrens to fumble in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022. Referees ruled Behrens down before the fumble.
Highland Park's David Finfer (10) Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Glenbrook South's Patrick Downing, left, tackles Rolling Meadows' Jimmy Cox during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Leyden's Jacob Sarnecke (7) pulls in an interception Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Barrington's Dillon Fitzpatrick tries to elude Warren's Jailen Duffie and Jaden Turner in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Glenbrook South's Griffin Dahiya, right, gets tackled by Rolling Meadows' Michael Ingolia after catching a pass during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Warren's Donovan McNeal dives to try and catch Barrington's Dillon Fitzpatrick in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Barrington's Dillon Fitzpatrick gets hit by Warren's Jailen Duffie as he blocks for teammate Connor Fitzpatrick in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Glenbrook South's Tommy MacPherson throws a pass for a two-point conversion during Friday's football season opener against Rolling Meadows.
Barrington quarterback Payton Soske throws against Warren in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Glenbrook South's Charlie Gottfred carries the ball during Friday's football season opener against Rolling Meadows.
Highland Park's Andrew Cortes (3) pulls down Leyden's Diego Mendoza (23) Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Glenbrook South's Griffin Dahiya makes a touchdown catch during the second quarter of Friday's football season opener against Rolling Meadows.
Warren's Cassius Callahan makes a run against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Glenbrook South's Tommy MacPherson carries the ball during Friday's football season opener against Rolling Meadows.
Highland Park's Nicholas Rosenbloom (20) tires to push past Leyden's Mario Reyes (8) Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Glenbrook South head coach Dave Schoenwetter get the Titans ready to take on the Rolling Meadows Mustangs during Friday's football season opener in Glenview.
Warren's Cassius Callahan catches a pass for a big gain against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Highland Park's Nicholas Rosenbloom (20) moves up field as Leyden's Hector Cisneros (58) wraps him up Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Barrington's Connor Fitzpatrick gives the ball to the referee after losing his helmet during a run against Warren in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Warren's Charley Thompson tries to escape Barrington's Andrew Grosch at his feet and Jon Fier in front of him in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Warren's Cassius Callahan runs for a touchdown against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Warren's Adam Behrens makes a touchdown run against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Barrington's Payton Soske passes in a football game against Warren in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Warren's Adam Behrens looks for room to run against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Warren quarterback Adam Behrens throws against Barrington in a football game in Gurnee on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Highland Park's Emmet Pulte (24) pulls in an interception over Leyden's Jacob Sarnecke (7) Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
Highland Park's Emmet Pulte (24) celebrates an interception with his teammates Friday August 26, 2022 in Highland Park.
