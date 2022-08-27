Canines make a splash at Diamond Lake Beach Doggy Dip in Mundelein

Dogs had a chance to cool off and socialize during the four-hour long "Doggy Dip" Saturday at Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein.

A swimsuit contest helped kick off the event, and afterward dogs had a chance to frolic in the water, retrieve balls and greet one another. In addition, there was an obstacle course, a splash pad and 17 vendors and a food truck for their owners to visit.

This is the fourth year the Mundelein Park District has held a dog-themed event, and while the event was open to people of all ages, it was marketed toward people in their 20s who don't yet have children.

"A lot of our events gear toward kids or adults, but we kind of miss that 20s (age group) when they don't have kids yet," said park district marketing director Kelli Schillaci. "A lot of that age group we notice brings their dogs here, and it's something for people who don't have kids who want to participate in some of our activities."