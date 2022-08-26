Blackberry Maples, Rutland forest preserves to be closed for resurfacing Saturday
Updated 8/26/2022 5:00 PM
The roadways and parking lots at Blackberry Maples Forest Preserve in Elburn and Rutland Forest Preserve in Hampshire will be closed for a chip seal resurfacing project Saturday.
Contractor AC Pavement will lay a fresh layer of tar and rock chips on the asphalt. The preserves will be closed during this time, and both sites are expected to reopen Sunday.
Signs will be posted at both project sites to alert preserve users of the project.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, visit kaneforest.com or call (630) 232-5980.
