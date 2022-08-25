Man charged with disarming, injuring police officer investigating theft from Target

A man has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, accused of knocking him down and taking his Taser stun gun Wednesday outside a Target store in Woodridge.

Bail was set at $250,000 Thursday morning for John Crowder IV, 29.

He can be freed pretrial if he posts $25,000 bond.

According to the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Woodridge police were called to a report of a theft in progress at 2:27 p.m. at the Target at 2333 63rd St. A police officer saw Crowder putting two Serta queen-sized air mattresses, total value $340, in the trunk of a car, a news release said.

When the officer approached, Crowder kicked one of the officer's legs out from under him. While lying on his back, the officer pulled out his Taser, and Crowder grabbed it and threw it across the parking lot, according to the news release.

Crowder got into his car despite orders to stop and resisted officers as they put handcuffs on him, authorities allege.

Besides the battery, Crowder is charged with disarming a peace officer, resisting a peace officer -- causing injury, retail theft and criminal damage to government-supported property. All are felony charges.

According to court records, the officer who was knocked down suffered injuries to his face, elbows, legs and a hand. The Taser was scratched and cracked, according to court records.

"After being faced with a felony crime in progress, our officer approached the suspect in a calm manner," Woodridge Police Chief Brian Cunningham said. "The subject responded with violence. The officer continued de-escalation efforts to no avail. I'm thankful no one was seriously injured."

The news release said Crowder is from Woodridge; court records say he is from Downers Grove. The records don't list a specific address.