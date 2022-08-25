Cook County property transfers for July 6 to Aug. 3, 2022

Arlington Heights

$750,000; 151 W Wing St Unit 303, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Inderjit Gill to Scott Yelvington

$725,000; 1147 N Dryden Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Thomas J Dubnicka to Thomas J Watermann

$650,000; 2440 N Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Sebastian Maniscalco to Andrew Coren

$625,000; 607 S Harvard Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Kevin T Keeley to Jeffrey Czaplewski

$585,000; 1526 N Pine Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mathias A Bucher to Qiao Lin

$578,000; 1832 E Rosehill Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Karen K Melnemey to David Daniel Archibald

$561,500; 911 E Valley Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Robert D Pecora to Timothy J Jasper

$555,000; 817 S Cleveland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 15, 2022, by John Seaman to Ryan Mathaniel Buttrey

$550,000; 1910 N Verde Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Richard A Kemph to Steven Sullivan

$511,000; 1815 N Waterman Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Edwin Santana to David M Geyer

$475,000; 713 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Bradley J Kolada to Tristano Pancani

$475,000; 344 S Derbyshire Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Paul B Miller to Yevgeny Polonsky

$470,000; 1922 E Waverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Zbigniew Piechocki to Rafal Paliga

$466,500; 915 E Saint James St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Brian A Booth to Zachary S Marszal

$450,000; 3023 N Huntington Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Stephen J Chromik III to Matthew Potter

$435,000; 1729 E Peachtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Yolanda Hansen to Corey Jahner

$435,000; 1314 E Best Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Patricia F Harrington to Inna Garmatyuk

$387,500; 1 S Highland Ave Unit 801, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Carl J Bianchini to Gregory J Nicpon

$370,000; 602 W Burning Tree Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2022, by John N Wach to Thomas Chrusciel

$370,000; 3943 N Galesburg Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Juan M Restrepo to Eileen Appelhans

$357,500; 932 N Kaspar Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Susan Shaker to Taylor Goyke

$350,000; 638 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Jason Reese to Karl Linden

$350,000; 1307 W Kingsley Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Danielle R Gross to Michal Walaszek

$346,000; 1976 N Silver Lake Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Slawomir Tomaszewski to Daniel Denapoli

$345,000; 726 N Gibbons Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Robert C Watson to Christopher Edward Gore

$344,000; 226 W Hyde St Unit 8-4, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Karuna Chilukuri to Greg Wrobel

$335,000; 1329 S Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by David Henderson to Justin Sperrazza

$330,000; 121 N Regency Dr W, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Matthew Vaughn to Michele J Bauer

$325,000; 1410 N Race Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Moody Bible Institute Of Chicago to T P Carpentry Inc

$322,500; 2015 N Dunhill Ct N, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Kim Mcdonald to Josephine Faso

$315,000; 508 E Knob Hill Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mollie R Malmin to Grandview Capital LLC

$310,000; 302 E Knob Hill Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Angela Marie Lattmann to Marcin Olow

$307,500; 1605 W Lexington Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Charlotte Ann Reczek to Caitlin Cohen

$280,000; 410 W Mueller St., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Carolyn A Piszczek to Bianca Kesler

$259,000; 225 E Wing St Unit 504, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Win Win II LLC to Frank Celmer

$237,000; 1974 N Coldspring Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Jennifer A Voith to Dzmitry Vasilevich

$225,000; 1405 E Central Rd Unit 220C, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Benjamin Voloshin to Velya Baroota

$210,000; 2434 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 1B, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Thomas Russell to Patryk Wolinski

$205,000; 1405 E Central Rd Unit 118, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Paul E Glombowski to Alexander Kiyko

$181,000; 2222 S Goebbert Rd Unit 159, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Viorica I Achim to Xianbo Zeng

$166,000; 2435 E Brandenberry Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Ricky Rencher to Elena M Bogdanel

$165,000; 827 S Dwyer Ave Unit E, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Gary Jack Johnson to Olga Rivera

$156,000; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 205A, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jolanta Michel to Jeremy Torossian

$145,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 115, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Ralph E Fuchs to Justyna Bartnik

$145,000; 1517 N Windsor Dr Unit 105, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sandra A Rosenthal to Ana Gospodinova

$143,000; 3300 N Carriageway Dr Unit 409, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Chun Ho Park to Sandra Cardova

$143,000; 2311 S Goebbert Rd Unit B203, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Jolanta Papuga to Vincent J Oconor III

$132,000; 1127 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 103, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Charles T Karnick to Brian D Schmidt

$123,000; 342 W Miner St Unit 2A, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Amador G Calderon to Richard J Johnson

$112,000; 4214 Bonhill Dr Unit 2, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Chris Pilkati to Ravi Patel

$102,000; 362 W Miner St Unit 3C, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Thomas Walter Fryzel to Jerry Brewer

Barrington

$725,000; 255 Surrey Lane, Barrington; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Joseph A Meehan to Matthew Pilolli

$721,000; 120 Hidden Oaks Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Tomas Antal to Hammad Rana

$670,000; 131 Palm Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mitchell F Klinsky to Abigail Wayne

$611,000; 96 Old Mill Court, Barrington; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Gregory Salter to Sarah A Wickman

$592,000; 124 S Ela Road, Barrington; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Edward T Lubomski to William Safford

$590,000; 403 S Hough St., Barrington; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Adam Gascho to Armand Soto

$540,000; 568 Chesterfield Lane, Barrington; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Charles Cutter to Thomas W Schilling II

$497,000; 814 Warwick Ave., Barrington; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Michael A Jacobs to Theodore Paul Noncek

$470,000; 26110 W Brandt Road, Barrington; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Craig Johnson to Ronald Csanyi

$455,000; 552 Chesterfield Lane, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jennifer J Logalbo to Adam S Lavery

$390,000; 413 E Berry Road, Barrington; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Amy Bash to Kaitlin Pulvino

$212,000; 28528 W Lindbergh Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Kristin A Hersemann to Meagan E Kurcz

Bartlett

$605,000; 1714 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kanaiyalal D Patel

$570,000; 144 Primrose Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Ryan Rybczyk to Nasiredin Sadeghi

$569,000; 1368 Bay Meadows Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Artemio Bangit Jr to Salvatore M Ardizzone

$520,000; 1433 Whitefence Road, Bartlett; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Jeffrey T Younglove to Faton Ameti

$515,500; 1332 Deerfield Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Suzanne M Fisher to Shellyn Labonte

$510,000; 1521 Bridle Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Peggy A Cuda to Ahmed Aboelfotouh

$503,000; 414 Hillandale Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Pietro Bologninni to Mahesh Mattathil

$480,000; 220 Patricia Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Antoine Lafortune to Paul D Peterson

$465,000; 1366 Windgate Court, Bartlett; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Edward F Rohlfes to Amit Bagga

$455,000; 221 Burton Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Floyd Miras to Daniel S Tappan

$455,000; 1481 Newcastle Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Viju Nair to Soyolerdene Battsengel

$450,000; 1540 Hecht Dr Unit C, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by P & P Investments LLC to Catalano Enterprises LLC

$435,000; 460 Harvard Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Timothy G Cagney to Nicholas Henkel

$432,500; 626 Morning Glory Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Peter A Kuchnia to Munib Ali

$405,000; 252 Gatewood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Ek Real Estate Fund I LLC to Kaloyan Marinov

$395,000; 205 Westridge Blvd, Bartlett; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Yosef Parker to Grant Pollard

$385,000; 1230 Appaloosa Way, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Michael James to Iurii Bednarskyi

$380,000; 639 Golfers Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Randy R Mileur to Eva Vazquez

$370,000; 856 Prairie Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Galen G Malick to Patrick S Rhebergen

$370,000; 586 Golfers Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Margaret Mayo to William R Rohde

$368,000; 1472 Snow Drift Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Michael Hallman to Vito J Perrino

$364,000; 1428 Snow Drift Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Sabina Pirga to George Lewis

$340,000; 799 Orchid Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Antonio Lomonaco to Beverly Stolzman

$335,000; 255 Lincoln Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Victor R Mason to Catherine A Collins

$320,500; 659 Rose Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Presidential Preferred Funding to Housefit LLC

$315,000; 673 W Stearns Road, Bartlett; Sold on July 29, 2022, by John Contessa to Patrick J Roland

$281,000; 744 Lambert Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Trupti S Palav to Maksat Emilbekov

$270,000; 1608 Columbia Cir Unit 2, Bartlett; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Irwin W Sieffert to Louise May Taylor

$260,000; 763 Thornbury Court, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Punita N Patel to Infinity Amore LLC

$260,000; 350 Ashford Cir Unit 1, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Ria Hartjes to Anna T Lombardo

$255,000; 1323 Summersweet Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Kyle Chesney to Rita D Shukla

$248,000; 275 E Railroad Ave Unit 304, Bartlett; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Dominick Ventrella to Sharon A Murphy

$246,000; 1154 Longford Road, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Chakrapani Koduru to Esther Abiola Alabi

$230,000; 1269 Silk Oak Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Michael J Vavrek to Raymond Santelli

$202,000; 627 Harbor Terrace, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Robert P Kader to Radu Botea

$195,000; 102 S Prospect Ave Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Hhya1 Investments LLC to Nicholas Zuffante

$190,000; 652 Mallard Ct Unit D2, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ehsan Chukro to Reeti Chauhan

$174,000; 748 Sterling Ct Unit A1, Bartlett; Sold on July 18, 2022, by David G Hanna to Vittorio Tricasa

$171,000; 320 Newport Ln Unit A1, Bartlett; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Pauly D Properties LLC to Efusion Investors LLC

$170,000; 748 Sterling Ct Unit A2, Bartlett; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Delfino Perez to Anna Kipta

$167,500; 334 Joan Ct Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Brian Ciallo to Masoud Harooni

$157,000; 123 S Hale Ave Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Steve Froelich to Diamond Housing LLC

Buffalo Grove

$665,000; 2763 Whispering Oaks Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Noah B Gens to Noble George

$565,000; 2924 Bayberry Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kerry Lee Hoffman to Naresh Sunil Naskar

$545,000; 2114 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by John P Stangret to Sivasamy Arumugam

$525,000; 831 Shady Grove Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Stephanie Russell to Jamie T Vallone

$525,000; 364 Hoffman Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 20, 2022, by K Hovnanian Link Crossing LLC to Zhiwen Wang

$506,500; 57 Chestnut Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Noble Zachariah George to Jagannadham Laxmi Venkata Vemula

$478,000; 652 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Sohini R Gopavaram to Deepak Matada Doddaveeraiah

$475,000; 909 Chaucer Way, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by An Ji to Tatiana Platos

$430,000; 179 Downing Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Stephanie A Chartres to Terra Fritch

$425,000; 495 Trinity Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Arthur Piekutowski to Kendel Amy Foley

$422,500; 1417 Margate Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Raja S Yadalam to Greylee Properties LLC

$400,000; 434 Thorndale Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Emmanuil Fremderman to Mubo Akinpelu

$385,000; 180 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Timothy Choh to Sandra K Ring

$381,000; 957 Country Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Sandesh Jain to Samatha M Derango

$370,000; 1239 Mill Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by John Keun Lee to Pavel Chernyavskiy

$360,000; 203 Cottonwood Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Sara Patrida to Ashraf Suleiman

$345,000; 203 Chicory Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Abhishek Sood to Satheesh Kumar Donthula

$320,000; 345 Satinwood Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Bruce A Nixon to Vipul Gautam

$317,000; 176 Forest Place, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 6, 2022, by John T Moy to Thomas M Huddle

$315,000; 1297 Bristol Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Prabodhan Anugu to Pradeep Kumar Malipatel

$287,000; 1015 Brentwood Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Sang Kug Lee to Deborah Doyle

$250,000; 539 Lasalle Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Michael A Beck to Sunil Ravindranath Sangle

$250,000; 495 Park View Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Olivier Guy to Thomas M Holden

$250,000; 245 Rosewood Ave., Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Alvaro Moreno to Nancy El Rassi

$230,000; 50 Lake Blvd Unit 649, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Barbara Hawkins to Laurence H Glick

$225,000; 351 Town Place Cir Unit 402, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Meng Yang to Paul Virna

$212,000; 993 Pinetree Cir S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Cari Allison to Joseph Giunta

$175,000; 700 Weidner Rd Unit 101, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Denise Cindy Laser to Oleh Nazarko

$167,500; 700 Weidner Rd Unit 103, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Adam Chamberlin to Jose N Benjamin

$147,000; 1125 Miller Ln Unit 101, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Marina Marinova to Amrik Singh

$125,000; 847 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Inderjit Grewal to Gurmeet Singh

Deer Park

$110,000; 23944 W Long Grove Road, Deer Park; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jesse B Knight to Rafal Kaczkowski

Des Plaines

$550,000; 516 Webford Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Joshua D Cooley to Beth Marie Hillman

$475,000; 1514 Kingston Court, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Poojan Shah to Tirtha Shrestha

$430,000; 2811 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Ahmed M Shihadeh to Krystin Kois

$430,000; 1407 S River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Vibhav Bansal to Alan J Simmons

$410,000; 485 Good Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Bahzaduddin Syed to Islamic Community Center Of De

$391,000; 2165 Eastview Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Fadi Mraibie to Huan Cong Le

$390,000; 932 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Shiblee Sadeque to Rumayre Valdovinos

$390,000; 1393 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Carmen Depillo to Evan Williams

$380,000; 1383 Earl Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Elizabeth Oshea to Juan Murillo

$377,000; 315 Western Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mark Dwenger to Hasmath Hassen Mohamed Aroos

$355,000; 1129 Alfini Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Sandra M Pfaller to Alex Hernandez

$350,000; 980 W Grant Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Mark R Kresin to Elizabeth Castrejon

$350,000; 9429 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Kevin J Hubka to Dalila Padilla

$325,000; 9399 Harrison St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Zheng Zhou Kna Zane Chou to Zubair Ilyas

$311,000; 1327 E Washington St Unit 604, Des Plaines; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Kelly L Thomas to Mary L Laurafferty

$310,000; 2734 S Craig Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Rodolfo Perez to Mohammad A Abbasi

$305,000; 770 Hanbury Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by John Farr to Mark R Phillips

$300,000; 9009 Terrace Place, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Anthony W Schmidt to Ricarte Tabamo

$300,000; 1090 W Grant Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Fawzi Yousif to Gregory Bell

$285,000; 1987 Howard Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2022, by John Orrico to Lynn Lam

$269,000; 1755 White St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Sebastian Orbe to Diego Mondragon

$265,000; 1349 E Washington St Unit 304A, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Sonny T Lee to Kseniia Asefa

$257,500; 886 E Thacker St., Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Noriel Beluso to John P Yordanov

$255,000; 555 S River Rd Unit 203, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Martin J Koester to Kyungwon Seo

$250,000; 8815 Robin Dr Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Bogdan Lewandowski to Suzanne Rickman

$250,000; 8706 Gregory Ln Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Homely Homes LLC to Tabarek Al Oraifi

$245,000; 180 E Northwest Hwy Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Jovan T Peric to Sylwia Hernandez

$237,000; 450 S Western Ave Unit 505 & P-12, Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Sandra Weitzner to Minwoo Song

$225,000; 900 Center St Unit 3H, Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by George Katiskaris to Patricia Le Claire

$195,500; 1350 Sterling Ave Unit 201, Des Plaines; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Karen A Troye to Nicholas Sorgani

$185,000; 711 S River Rd Unit 408, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Stanley Zalahosky to Fatima Bostanova

$180,500; 9375 Landings Ln Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Rajesh Lakhani to Dominic J Calabrese

$180,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 306, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Elvis Kujukovic to Aisha K Achesah

$169,000; 9356 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Joseph Youkhana to Almaamon Maari

$167,000; 9384 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Fadi Youssef to Ashoor Heran

$154,500; 711 S River Rd Unit 310, Des Plaines; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Anne C Daniels to Nicolae Orlov

$153,000; 9340 Hamilton Ct Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Bogdan Gontar to Manish R Shroff

$150,500; 9415 Sumac Rd Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sun Ja Yi to Saleem Mohammed

$145,500; 9250 Noel Ave Unit 202-B, Des Plaines; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mikhail Goldfarb to Miteshkumar K Patel

$145,000; 9354 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2S, Des Plaines; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Milanka Babic to Miodrag Milojkovic

$134,500; 960 S River Rd Unit 402, Des Plaines; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Mary C Elliott to Asuncion Orozco

$131,000; 825 Pearson St Unit 5F, Des Plaines; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Cesar Alejandro Munoz

$130,000; 9351 Lady Bird Ln Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Battsengel Nasanbat to Bolortuya Tumurbaatar

$125,000; 9366 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Dusan Kerkez to Ana Novakovic

$125,000; 930 Beau Dr Unit 211, Des Plaines; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Michael Schieber to Ryszard Brandiuk

$112,500; 9300 Hamilton Court, Des Plaines; Sold on July 14, 2022, by TCF National Bank to Ramsen Sargon

$110,000; 1925 E Oakton St Unit 2D, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by First Ahmet Ergun to Andrzej Boduch

$80,000; 1744 E Oakton St Unit 105, Des Plaines; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Joanna A Pasterczyk to Mariana Dragamir

Elk Grove Village

$489,000; 960 Wisconsin Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 18, 2022, by John Vitols to Steven Kroll

$450,000; 774 Michigan Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Terry D Vandergrift to Chubby Joe Balderas

$440,000; 728 Milbeck Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Matthew J Pilolli to James Robert Donbar

$436,000; 1232 Diane Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Keith F Urban to Vinith Antony

$415,000; 1482 William Clifford Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Dennis K Kennedy to Dennis Sabanovic

$370,000; 38 Wildwood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Rodrigo Rodriguez to Matthew A Wood

$368,000; 923 Carswell Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Daniel Zajac to Shane M Mcnally

$341,000; 540 Germaine Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Apex Realty Corp to Luis H Fierro

$285,000; 60 Joey Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Karl E Stoltz Jr Estate to Tomasz Pabijan

$285,000; 1052 Savoy Ct Unit 17 3, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Gwendolyn Musielski to Robert Kondratowicz

$237,000; 1827 Pebble Beach Cir Unit 5, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Anitha Govindarajan to Niyom Mantasoot

$225,000; 1717 Vermont Dr Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Eliset Cruz Dahlman to Michelle L Siers

$204,000; 275 Doral Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Thomas A Altosino to Robert L Paladino

$190,000; 675 Grove Dr Unit 303, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Yuriy Kuziy to Marco Antonio Martinez Lara

$189,000; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 417, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Oleksandra Kuziv to Jignesh Upadhyay

$165,000; 226 Washington Sq Unit D, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Omar R Arceo to Martin Todorov

$163,000; 930 Perrie Dr Unit 104, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Monika Kurdziel to Steven Lee

$145,000; 124 Boardwalk St Unit 2W, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Tony Greco to Param Enterprise Inc

$137,000; 630 Perrie Dr Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Patrik Vlach to Solomiia Vysochanska

$137,000; 217 Washington Sq Unit C, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Dennis Sanchez to Geno Petrov

$130,000; 261 University Ln Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Thaddeus Stopa Jr to Nowak Holds II LLC

Hanover Park

$375,000; 7629 Northway Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 14, 2022, by West Palm Holdings Inc to Jacqueline Tuchmann

$360,000; 7945 Asbury Cir N, Hanover Park; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Suad Bahic to Michele R Wisgowski

$335,000; 5910 N Bradley Court, Hanover Park; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Anthony D Swann to Jesus Perez

$335,000; 5408 Cloverdale Road, Hanover Park; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Arthur M Smith IV to Shyamala Lakshmanan

$330,000; 6621 Valley View Road, Hanover Park; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Nadejda Zakharchenko to Jakub Sadlon

$325,000; 5844 Farnham Court, Hanover Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Stephen M Shumaker to Jesus Silva

$320,000; 904 Indigo Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Malik Gillani to Amjad Mohammed Ali

$315,000; 7340 Jonquil Terrace, Hanover Park; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Juan Morales Hidalgo to Carlos R Contreras Sanchez

$315,000; 5711 Unit Court, Hanover Park; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jonathen B Scalet to Raymundo Aguilar Lopez

$315,000; 4273 Woodlake Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Juan N Castro to Vijaykumar I Maisuria

$310,000; 1908 Isle Royal Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Oksana Charna to Swarup Kumar Sinha

$307,500; 6856 Hawthorne Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Ryen Cary Smorczewski to Ahmed Mafssioui

$303,000; 4545 Morton Road, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Theresa S Mcie to Anh Le

$302,000; 918 Hastings Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Redfinow Borrower LLC to Sara M Siebert

$302,000; 5841 Charleston Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Youn Mi Im

$276,000; 2121 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Michael T Moskal to Ghazal Jawed

$270,000; 6910 Valley View Road, Hanover Park; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Jonathan Boelter to Brisa C Serana

$260,000; 5308 Cinema Dr W, Hanover Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by RDFN Ventures Inc to Maria V Crisan

$250,000; 1435 Nautilus Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by REO 2021 NR4 LLC to Michael L Perkins

$247,000; 5555 Court A, Hanover Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Jigar Patel to Douglass G Weeks

$245,000; 5547 Court A, Hanover Park; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Ivet De Leora to Mariela Carreno

$235,000; 6945 Hickory St., Hanover Park; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Jose M Cruz to Blanca Pelayo

$235,000; 1265 Court E, Hanover Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Walid Menawi to Karina Gabriela Garcia

$233,000; 7495 Harrison St., Hanover Park; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Munib Mujagic to Maria Diaz

$230,000; 722 Sarson Way, Hanover Park; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Shyam P Sunder to Sayed Wasim Sadat

$219,000; 6295 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Reina Chu to Raymond Hunnicutt

$217,000; 2146 Camden Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Vince M Lane to Jaime E Ramirez

$215,000; 2125 Elm Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Ricardo Sanchez

$205,000; 7641 Manchester Mnr, Hanover Park; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Jennifer R Garcia to Salvador Garza

$201,500; 6211 Kit Carson Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by John R Sindewald to Zakiya Francis

$170,000; 5815 Wilshire Ct Unit D, Hanover Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Eva Goulbourne to Neha Patel

$60,000; 1372 Court Marguerite, Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Lorena Torres Castillo to Emma A Ramos

$50,000; 1742 Fulton Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Andrew J Wrobel Sr to David Wrobel

Hoffman Estates

$700,000; 315 Castlewood Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Walter T Mundt to Esther M Vanacora

$565,000; 5860 Betty Gloyd Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Homero Garfias to Yermek Imanverdiyev

$550,000; 5065 Castaway Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mary Vasis to Charity Chhong

$550,000; 2124 Amelia Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sapna Shah to Minesh Thakkar

$515,000; 3689 Leather Leaf Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 15, 2022, by BGRS LLC to Dmytro Blaschenko

$515,000; 3689 Leaf Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Zhanfeng Xu to BGRS LLC

$505,000; 1283 W Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Stephen A Hass to Michael Kotz

$480,000; 1985 Oakdale Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Tomasz P Mencel to Laura Ahmad

$480,000; 1287 Hunters Rdg E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Carl J Dumele to Zachary J Weisbacher

$450,000; 3689 N Alder Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Tod Moore to James M Fay Jr

$430,000; 1777 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Joseph Morrone to Stephen Getty

$410,000; 4436 Wildwood Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Edward Young Jr to Thomas Fisher

$404,500; 600 Almond Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Steven Gianfrancesco to Mihai Tomuta

$402,500; 1385 Candlewood Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Ewetse B Simbeye to Adani R Kmick

$400,000; 4060 Victoria Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Haber Capital LLC to Evan Krozy

$353,000; 2241 Seaver Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Rajesh Rajamaui to Sachin Agarwal

$329,000; 4115 Dixon Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Carol A Lunde to Paul A Petersen

$316,500; 460 W Newport Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Karamath Ali to Daniela Urrutia

$305,000; 430 Morgan Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Jennifer A Evans to Anthony Rubin

$260,000; 600 Audubon St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Octavio Parra Estate to Daniel Tamas

$255,000; 1992 Dunmore Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Kapil Patel to Brittney Oloyade

$252,000; 4477 Olmstead Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Amir Valadan to Mohammad Valadan

$250,000; 1482 W Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Stoyan I Zashev to Jack Tucker

$248,000; 4483 Opal Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Celeste D Abler to Douglas Y Alvarado Diaz

$247,000; 1911 Williamsburg Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Xiaojin Harry Li to Adil Madih

$240,000; 4567 Olmstead Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Tomalex Properties LLC to Patrick Mcginn

$238,000; 2007 Sudbury Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Nicholas Otto to Ewelina Turek

$236,000; 1975 Chelmsford Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Tenzin Wangpo to Alpeshkumar B Patel

$201,000; 329 Grissom Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Muralidharan Venkatraman to Shashank Sinha

$198,000; 1474 Cornell Terrace, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jamie L Collyard to Brian Jose Kemp

$190,500; 1990 Franklin Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Bria Tiller to Sandra Danso

$175,000; 1689 Queensbury Cir Unit 5891, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Kathy M Dichristofano to Prashant Tomar

$172,000; 1789 Jamestown Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Fernando Ornelas to Kenneth Michael Caldarazzo

$165,000; 1908 Kenilworth Cir Unit H, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Nicole L Sapstein to Nick J Alonzo

$157,000; 1711 Sussex Walk Unit 2E, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 19, 2022, by ARS Rental Properties LLC to Nelsi Flores Ortega

$135,000; 1840 Huntington Blvd Unit 209, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Franks S Battaglia to Peter Rekawik

$120,000; 1973 Kenilworth Cir Unit G, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Ryan Guenin to Alam J Liu Cabrera

$90,000; 1500 Robin Cir Unit 205, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Bryan J Koestner to Jeffrey Kelly

$87,000; 585 Hill Dr Unit 213, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Dah Real Estate LLC to Jose Zuniga

$80,000; 565 Heritage Dr Unit 210, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Syed Uddin to SKZ Leasing & Rehab LLC

Inverness

$750,000; 1041 Moray Dr Unit 191, Inverness; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Sujith Gopinath to Vikram Subramaniam

$662,000; 696 Bradwell Road, Inverness; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Richard C Fleming to Jeffrey Cook

Lake Barrington

$665,000; 28039 W Northpointe Pkwy Unit 2B, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 20, 2022, by ECR Northpointe II LLC to Ekciting Vr Inc

$599,000; 23315 Grayshire Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Gregory R Tilly to Piotr Matel

Long Grove

$720,000; 2435 Lexington Drive, Long Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Terri M Wynn to Suman Murali

$700,000; 3936 Lakeview Court, Long Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Closers Estate LLC to Aleksander Galaszkiewicz

$700,000; 2541 Shenandoah Lane, Long Grove; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Jungwoon Park

$625,000; 5329 Oak Grove Drive, Long Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Somu R Sundaram to Ivanna Slyuzar Kondratyk

$485,000; 5513 Farmcrest Lane, Long Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by David L Wingate to Bradley F Gende

$170,000; 23695 N Curtis Court, Long Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Destiny Development Inc to Christopher Oustwani

$112,000; 7271 Rfd, Long Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Steve Bozich to Andrei Pusca

Mount Prospect

$565,000; 2 N Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Dennis M Wietrecki to Gerald Cargill

$510,000; 401 S Hi Lusi Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Michael A Schillmoeller to John Hoffman

$500,000; 901 E Greenwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Reinhard J Hofgesang to Joshua D Riese

$495,000; 406 S Edward St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Ankush Dhameeja to Sonny Lee

$487,000; 1812 E Apache Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Anthony Maroor to Prasheena Pazayattil

$455,000; 617 S Albert St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Piotr Sutkowski to Daniel Mikhael

$450,000; 904 S Country Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Benjamin Fish to Jonathan B Mieling

$435,000; 1328 N Indigo Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Christopher D Brigson to Wesley A Murphy

$420,000; 311 S Wille St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jonathan K Sheetz to Joseph P Dipino

$419,000; 521 N Eastwood Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Stanford J Saler to Jordan Edward Kanter

$404,000; 217 College Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Rajesh Shah to Robert Lugiai

$402,000; 1922 E Camp Mcdonald Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Danielle L Michalak to Salvador Gomez

$400,000; 1805 E Cree Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Sara Rehfeld to SFR Acquisition 3 LLC

$369,500; 1826 W Magnolia Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mengxi Li Reznicek to Judy S Soumo

$350,000; 2946 Briarwood Dr W, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2022, by David Le to Joshua M Czaja

$340,000; 302 S Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Daniel L Zapler to Mitchell Baker

$340,000; 209 River Front Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Igor Rutenberg to Maju Simon

$332,500; 1002 N Moki Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Iby LLC to Landy Kakooni

$330,000; 205 N Louis St Unit D, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Fabio C Zanini to Mark Berzins

$320,000; 300 S I Oka Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Brandan Boscamp to Samar Chung

$315,500; 2 Susan Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Sylwia Dziewit to Efrain Lara

$308,000; 400 Blue Jay Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Jacoby Idiculla to Maria S Rajan

$307,000; 106 W Thackery Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Hanson Kwan to Karen Tabbert

$275,000; 1004 Butternut Ln Unit D, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Robert Gawrylo to Jacqueline Zimmerman

$270,000; 40 E Northwest Hwy Unit 208, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Rosalind M Depaola to Carole J Dailey

$235,000; 512 N Russel St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Robert L Goznikar to Capital LLC

$235,000; 445 E Lincoln St., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Nikola Mitkov to Adrian Ciocan

$200,000; 722 Dempster St Unit 211, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Panayot Panayotov to Alexander Aviles

$192,000; 601 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 316, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Boguslaw Dratwa to Dorela Xhahili

$190,000; 1907 W Golf Rd Unit 2, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Krzysziof T Sopala to Viraj Shah

$181,000; 750 Dempster St Unit 103, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Daksha Investments LLC to Yusuf Askaroglu

$162,000; 404 E Kensington Rd Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Felicidad Ramirez to Abdon E Abril Cuellar

$160,000; 1773 W Algonquin Rd Unit 2A, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Diglyn LLC Series K to Samantha Saavedra

$145,000; 290 N Westgate Rd Unit 111, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Linda Marie Johnson to Vasile Dumitrean

$135,000; 1727 W Crystal Ln Unit 709, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Danuta Ziobro to Janusz Ziobro

$105,000; 1915 Whitechapel Dr Unit 2A, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2022, by CH Real Estate Acquisitions to Alejandro Cardenas

$96,000; 725 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 309, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Arthur L Greenfield to Marlena Sadlo

$95,000; 613 W Central Rd Unit C1, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 8, 2022, by W Kent Brecht to Giorgia Della Gatta

Palatine

$710,000; 1319 N Portage Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Sid Singh to Ayush Shah

$649,000; 756 W Rosiland Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jamie Lynn Vermie to Nicholas Nemmers

$540,000; 79 S Clyde Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Joseph Carlson to Alexander W Park

$512,500; 238 S Elmwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Lewis Kris Smith to Dawood Safdary

$500,000; 938 N Marsha Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Adil K Warsy to Derek Reiman

$500,000; 1291 N Lakeview Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Andrew C Anderson Jr to Thomas Rosinski

$480,000; 1537 W Rue James Place, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Ramesh Chidambaram to Deborah Kang

$475,000; 1540 S Kembley Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Jayantilal Patel to Jeremy Feldstein

$450,000; 50 N Plum Grove Rd Unit 409E, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Angelo Sellis to Michael D Bach

$435,000; 523 E Juniper Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Michael W Odenthal to Tomasz Mydlowski

$405,000; 1603 N King George Court, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Vivek R Lyer to Vince Bao Tran

$400,000; 1142 E Dundee Road, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by IH Palatine LLC to Zubha Realty LP

$395,000; 763 N Williams Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Steven Jocke to Ana Eick

$390,000; 1206 W Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Barbara Gorecki to John Papadopoulos

$369,500; 1507 E Gloria Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jeffrey Krupica to Christopher Moritz

$369,000; 444 E Mill Valley Road, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Beth Anne Hesik to Michael J Zawadzki

$365,000; 1302 S Parkside Dr Unit AR1 J1, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Woojin Chung to Nagarjuna Reddy Sher

$345,000; 435 W Wood St Unit 413, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Thomas E Lang to Tim Callard

$340,000; 337 S Cedar St., Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Frederick Musselman to Erich W Dye

$331,000; 784 N Regis Court, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Konstantin Voktorov to Margaret Danecker

$325,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 705, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by JR Rohrman Automobiles LLC to Deborah M Dreser

$300,000; 90 W Pleasant Hill Blvd, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mykhailo Dmytryuk to Timothy W Schieck

$300,000; 630 N Hidden Prairie Court, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Bradley T Jorgensen to Eric Bench

$300,000; 190 W Johnson St Unit 501, Palatine; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Anthony R Furio to Marciann Braun

$300,000; 1362 E Norman Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 14, 2022, by David Kretsch to Erik D Kretsch

$296,000; 579 N Charter Hall Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Rohit Bennur to Mary Vasis

$295,000; 978 E Lilac Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Henryka J Muszczynski to Zachary Wright

$295,000; 844 E Holly Way, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sharon M Stander to Krzysztof F Sroka

$275,000; 607 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Barbara Todd to Keith Dehnel

$271,000; 2002 N Jamestown Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Michelle R Organ to William Convalecer

$262,000; 250 W Golfview Terrace, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by James A Jankovec to James D Pellican

$259,000; 107 Bent Creek Court, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Vaibhav R Shah to Vikram Raghavan Swaminatham

$250,000; 215 S Smith St., Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Carolyn Tovell to Ryan Kevin Mccarthy

$250,000; 206 N Brockway St Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Alexander Benisin to Blanca F Arreguin Centero

$248,500; 239 S Hale St., Palatine; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Joseph M Morgan to Alexis K Curran

$240,000; 1479 N Denton Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Eric Forton to Monica Rand

$235,000; 659 E Palatine Road, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by John Weir to Cesar Navarrete Sotelo

$229,000; 1397 E Evergreen Dr Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Alison Dela Riva to Dolores Harbin

$215,000; 1515 E Silver Strand Circle, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by 2PK Designs LLC to Liudmyla Kolomoiets

$206,000; 436 N Cambridge Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Brandon Jaekel to Adithya Attavane

$205,000; 453 E Fawn Ln Unit A, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Patricia Anne Gibbons to Funmilayo Ekundayo

$205,000; 2097 N Ginger Creek Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Qichun Ma to Sergio Cervantes

$190,000; 1350 N Sterling Ave Unit 102, Palatine; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Gelly Funk to Jinnie Lietzow

$163,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 617, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Vadim Khavinson to Scott Loochtan

$162,000; 2316 N Old Hicks Rd Unit 8, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Heidi R Reynolds to Ewa Cybul

$160,000; 516 N Wilke Rd Unit 206, Palatine; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Barbara Bonilla to Denys Maksymovych

$158,000; 2300 Bayside Dr Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Karina Philippi to Vedat Redzheb

$150,000; 35 S Baybrook Dr Unit 506, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Angie Wdowiak to Cheryl L Maluta

$139,000; 1343 N Winslowe Dr Unit 301, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Fritzner Azenor to Kevin A Ignacio

$135,000; 1317 E Wyndham Cir Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Glow With Us Inc to Alla Lopatkina

$130,000; 1407 E Wyndham Cir Unit 108, Palatine; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Integrity Acquisitions 1 LLC to Viga Chicago LLC

$125,000; 250 N Carter St Unit 104, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Susan Jaeschke to Xavier Ramirez

$120,500; 235 W Johnson St Unit 2A, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Guadalupe Chopin to Nadav Glatt

$120,000; 1333 E Wyndham Cir Unit 106, Palatine; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Thakar S Basati to Shaungzhe Zhang

$120,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 1122, Palatine; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Vincent J Shanahan to Matthew S Shanahan

$105,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 1207, Palatine; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Christopher J Cavaco to Dusan Cirkovic

$96,000; 2 N Elmwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Livv Properties Inc

$95,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 211, Palatine; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Ryan J Middleton to Geoff Kleinschmidt

Prospect Heights

$712,500; 303 Lancaster Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Robert Kubera to Robin Sircar

$658,000; 200 Royal Court, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Matthew W Smith to Saichang Xu

$560,000; 201 Andover Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jeffrey Matthews to Mykola D Bulega

$455,000; 11 Lynnbrook Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Piotr Domagala to Edgaras Varnelis

$250,000; 44 Country Club Dr Unit C, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Timothy Liberty to Sonja Jacobsen

$160,000; 1026 Cove Dr Unit 146C, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Aisa L Lopez to Mark Lojo

$155,000; 802 E Old Willow Rd Unit 209, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Wioletta Bozek to Kamila B Tomanek

$150,000; 950 E Old Willow Rd Unit 102, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Alicja Sewiol to Vyacheslav Grigoryan

$137,000; 1377 Quaker Ln Unit 129A, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Jonathan Lucas Payne to Shelarean Jones

$135,000; 848 Mcintosh Ct Unit 203, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Michael Acevedo to Paige N Boyke

$102,500; 866 Blossom Ln Unit 207, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Patricia Slone to Vincenzo Cairo

Rolling Meadows

$540,000; 5505 Groveside Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Barbara Toth to Vaibhav Shah

$429,000; 3204 Iris Ave., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sandeep Kumar Sarvepalli

$425,000; 2608 Spruce Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Mark John W Ennis to David Feber

$415,000; 2551 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Erlan Kasymov

$400,500; 2553 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Urmatbek Ergeshbaev

$360,000; 3500 Plum Grove Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 8, 2022, by David Miller to Francisco Olvera

$355,000; 522 Lexington Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Matthew T Masshlmer to Denis Shinkarenko

$318,000; 2405 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Fe Olszewski to Timothy Klatt

$305,000; 2702 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Erik Kretsch to Frank V Auriemma III

$290,000; 2202 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Nicholas Dahl to Donald Permanian

$265,000; 2101 Eastman St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Ryan R Keller to Donald J Quinlan

$247,000; 3501 Wellington Ct Unit 406, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Lm LLC to Kazimierz J Klatka

$240,000; 3005 Thrush Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Charles Evans to Galaita Napoleon

$229,000; 2700 Fremont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2022, by David J Vasquez to Joseph P Reynolds

$200,000; 3760 Wilke Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Geok Peng Siow to John P London

$185,000; 4608 Euclid Ave Unit 2B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Joshua Yakich to Daniel Bielski

$176,000; 5400 Astor Ln Unit 402, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Jamal A Burki to Theodore Markley

$165,000; 2600 Rookwood Way Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Nadezhda Ivanova to Tetyana Sapyak

$150,000; 3265 Kirchoff Rd Unit 218, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Justin B Behrans to Miroslaw Czeczot

$131,500; 3255 Kirchoff Rd Unit 208, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Kelle Q Bruckbauer to Albinos LLC

$120,000; 5550 Astor Ln Unit 307, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Caryn Debell to Maria G Garcia

$116,000; 5500 Carriageway Dr Unit 205C, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Oksana Stamov to Fysal Ponnambath

$105,000; 5101 Carriageway Dr Unit 108B, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Jan Choczynski to Beata A Strama

Roselle

$730,500; 651 Sycamore Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Batelli Partners Construction to Nicholas Brichetto

$600,000; 1765 Lincoln St., Roselle; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Cynthia Rhodes to Scott Patkus

$558,000; 560 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Francesca 7 Inc to Louay Rustam

$490,500; 75 E Thorndale Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Robert J Evans to Jason Patterson

$420,000; 15 Andover Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Sujal Patel

$360,000; 62 Cherry St., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Peter Krywaruczenko to Matthew Starnes

$360,000; 430 Ridgefield Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Joseph Laporta to Brian Mclinden

$350,000; 1180 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Derek Michael Crespo to Kristina H Quinones

$327,000; 855 Case Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Robert Peck to Matthew Seidl

$325,000; 235 S Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Ronald Charles Kraemer to Krzysztof Trybula

$325,000; 1130 Singleton Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Brian Marcinowski to Kevin Sheehan

$291,000; 712 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Joseph R Stehle to Manuel Perez

$276,000; 233 Ashbury Ln W, Roselle; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Phillip Michael Hutson to Michael Rubino

$261,000; 1367 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Nicola G Favia to Dollisha Benion Cartail Ann

$250,000; 1565 Thornfield Ln Unit 7, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Gio Estocado to Andleeb Fatima

$250,000; 1431 Winfield Way, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Zinet Durmic to Maryann Ariza

$215,000; 941 Yosemite Trl Unit C, Roselle; Sold on July 11, 2022, by James R Weathers to Melissa Courtney

$180,000; 1335 Oxford Circle, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Andrzej Sierka to Marek Trela

$142,000; 720 Prescott Dr Unit 110, Roselle; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Faik Adili to Jehu Acuahuitl Moyotl

Rosemont

$625,000; 10012 Hope Drive, Rosemont; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Anthony Fontana to Augus Cristina Sansone

$175,000; 9616 W Higgins Rd Unit 3G, Rosemont; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Augusta J Sansone to Rachel Gilson

Schaumburg

$730,000; 1925 Whittier Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Neeta Gopani to Bhupendra Borse

$645,000; 1815 Warwick Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Venugopal Mattey to Syed Ahmed

$603,500; 26 Plumrose Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Amidhara Dalal to Kevin Valladares

$575,000; 2312 Prestige Place, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc to Sun Hee Choi

$544,500; 1267 Catalina Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 13, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Olatunde Omosebi

$540,500; 1276 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Tumendelger Galtogtokh

$523,500; 1272 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Sukh Ochir Natsagdorj

$518,000; 587 Mistic Harbour Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Armando San Miguel to Michael A Cuevas

$515,000; 719 Crest Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Alex Gene Willert to Daniel Dondzik

$480,500; 129 Crandell Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by James A Thiede to Stamen Doychev

$467,000; 633 Prince Edward Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by David G Mercado to Shukhrat Rajabov

$465,000; 2200 Romm Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Jeffrey Carlson to Karyn M Victor

$451,000; 1021 Howard Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Felissa Finder

$445,000; 1117 Aegean Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Rajakumari Pavuluri to Amy B Darby

$440,000; 513 Cherry Hill Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Sandhya Mokate to Saurabh Rajendra Pardhi

$430,000; 112 Fulbright Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Jeanie L Crosby to Nguyen Minh Duc Phan

$420,000; 1355 Scarboro Rd Unit 501, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Everest Property Management Inc to Daniela Mrejeru

$409,000; 491 Juli Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Marie Mae Szczeblows to Paulito N Mendoza

$398,000; 1022 Silvana Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Wilson K Chan to Tim Morrow

$375,000; 721 Boxwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Jeffrey A Richards to Richard Tran

$375,000; 434 S Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Timothy Thompson to Eriko Miyake

$372,000; 305 Lucille Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Sharad Ballepu to Abhilash Muralikumar Nair

$365,000; 1345 Scarboro Road, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Thomas E Zettle to Kamal Amin

$350,000; 912 Aimtree Place, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Sergio L Baez to Wissam M Serhane

$345,000; 1327 Syracuse Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Valerie K Anthony to Brendan Mulvany

$325,000; 2328 County Farm Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Amber K Aggrawal to Zhumabek Osmonaliev

$299,500; 942 Longboat Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Montpelier Properties LLC to Eric Jordan

$284,000; 7 Sarahs Grove Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by James David Debouver to 39 White Pine LLC

$284,000; 232 Sierra Pass Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Alyssa M Kimlicka to Islam Marat Uulu

$280,000; 1021 S Springfield Road, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by William J Evans to Williams J Evans

$279,000; 1717 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Tiffany Dominique Turner to Aliaksandr Ryzhychenka

$272,000; 913 Dighton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Anthony J Salemi to Samantha Strandberg

$265,000; 25 Bright Ridge Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Sunil K Chintakindi to Matthew Manka

$264,000; 19 White Pine Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Rashmi Grover to Rohan Tabish

$250,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1222, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Baudelio Vallejo to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$248,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1122, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by John Hober to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$245,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1221, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Juan A Garcia to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$245,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1022, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Hajali Holdings LLC to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$245,000; 220 Oak Knoll Ct Unit A2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Unal Coban to Joyce Mensah

$243,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 922, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Anand Brahmbhatt to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$243,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1121, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jason Lee to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$242,000; 338 Sheffield Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Barbara J Kaplan to Ilkiz Kocogin

$241,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 822, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Davaadulam Ganzorig to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$241,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1021, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Stanley Fudala to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$237,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 821, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sheila Vickers to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$235,000; 1715 Chesapeake Ln Unit 8, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Mark Gehrke to Gangadhar Reddy Busannagari

$235,000; 1013 Mallard Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Vm Estates LLC to Janet Deaton

$232,000; 1979 Gary Ct Unit A, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Kwang Jang to Connie Cuautle

$226,000; 727 Sunfish Pt Unit 727, Schaumburg; Sold on July 12, 2022, by David Johnson to Karen M Biggs

$225,000; 71 Larch Ct Unit W2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Nicholas Calcagno to Deborah L Swinford

$225,000; 103 Marble Hill Ct Unit A-1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Michael J Spence to Priscilla Patra Pittman

$225,000; 1006 Portland Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Dina N Gajjar to Filip Robert Gajowniczek

$223,500; 67 Margate Ct Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by DMG LLC to Keith H Thorp III

$216,000; 2972 Heatherwood Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Xifan Lin to Junko Shimono

$215,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1230, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Judy B Dixon to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$215,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1219, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ismeta Mahmutovic to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$215,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1130, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Khan Jilani to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$213,000; 225 Charleston Ct Unit 5, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Khan Jilani to Badal Thakkar

$212,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1220, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sean Reagan to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$212,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1210, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Pradeep Nara to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$212,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1209, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Andy L Spentzos to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$212,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1119, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Maria Perla Gomez to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$210,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1229, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Drury Dow to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$210,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1120, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mrinmay A Chatterjee to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$210,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1110, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mykyta V Zhygun to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$210,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1030, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Alex Saucedo to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$210,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1019, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Khan Jilani to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 930, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Elizabeth A Engle to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 919, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Holly Monahan to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1129, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jacob Petti to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1109, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Bailey G Zambrano to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1020, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Naseeruddin Syed to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1010, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Goran Mamic to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$208,000; 132 Windward Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Patricia S Schueneman to Michael A Leav

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 920, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Vinh Truong to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 910, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Subramayam Achanta to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 830, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Raymond Warych Jr to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 819, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Stanley J Fudala to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1029, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Emmanuel Edmonds to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1009, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mariusz Sierzputowski to 21 Kristin Drive Onwer LLC

$206,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1008, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ajshe Fejza to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$205,500; 1027 Glouchester Hbr, Schaumburg; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Robert Askren to Kristen Siciliano

$205,000; 336 Palisades Pt Unit 60D, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Mariusz Zielinski to Joong Jae Lee

$203,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 929, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Eugene Gener to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$203,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 820, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Pak S Chow to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$203,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 810, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Gerard G Dibencdetti to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$203,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1202, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Angelica Guzman to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$203,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1201, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Michael Nasca to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$200,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 829, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Thomas Long to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$200,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 809, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ernesto J Perez Jr to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$200,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1102, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Rafal A Banasik to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$200,000; 1934 Weston Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Biren Mistry to Piotr Rymaszewski

$198,500; 21 Kristin Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Predrag Simovic to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$198,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1228, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Donna Anderson to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$198,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1217, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nancy A Tan to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$198,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1101, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Adrian T Guellard to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$197,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 619, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by John Dagostino to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 902, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jose A Solis to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1218, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Anthony R Panopio to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1211, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by David R Swiatkowski to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1208, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Kristin A Maloney to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1128, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nicholas L Grahovac to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1117, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Aneta Kuzelovska to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$196,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1001, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Timothy E Christians to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$195,000; 1453 Seven Pines Rd Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Tayyab Mirza to Otgondalai Badaa

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 901, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Roslyn Whitlock to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1227, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Viral Katwala to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1207, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sanna M Motani to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1127, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ibrahem H Razick to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1118, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mauricio Renderos to 21 Kristin Drive Onwer LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1112, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Michael J Banks to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1111, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Dilipkumar J Shukla to 21 Kristin Drive Onwer LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1108, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jeferson Andres Trujillo Escalante to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1028, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Maya D Miteva to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$194,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1017, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Tomasz Hryszko to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$193,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 629, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Hera Properties III to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$192,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 928, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Timothy E Christians to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$192,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 917, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Christopher Gard to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$192,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1107, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jose Mendez to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$192,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1018, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Maxwell Scott Witt to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$192,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1012, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Foresight Real Estate Investment to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$192,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1011, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Thomas J Balatsos to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 918, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Khan Jilani to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 912, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Changhong Zha to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 908, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Matthew Brew to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 828, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Andrew J Oreilly to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 710, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Eva Lenart to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1027, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sana Siddiqui to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$189,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1007, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Leona M Yuen to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$187,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 927, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Harry Voulgaris to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$187,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 907, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Joyee E Jaske to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$187,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 818, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Vivan W Hofeld to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$187,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 812, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Jeffrey Staten to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$187,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 811, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Javier Mendoza Jr to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$187,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 808, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Patrick J Colalillo to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$186,000; 614 Bryn Mawr Ct Unit 614, Schaumburg; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Darsh Patel to Mahesh Kolla

$185,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 827, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Meredith S Shepard to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$185,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 807, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Clinton J Newton to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$182,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 612, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Karen C Zubermclemore to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$180,000; 1908 Flintshire Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Michael R Navarro to Mohammed Arifuddin

$179,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 611, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Danny Kim to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$177,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1103, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Carlos P Rodriguez to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$171,000; 31 Trails Dr Unit V2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Miron Bodner to Damir Cicvara

$169,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 817, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Constantine Dzik to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$168,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1203, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Vincent Stampniek to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$166,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1213, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ricardo Casillas Gutierrez to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1226, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Bhaskar Malhotra to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1224, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Khan Jilani to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1216, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Iwona A Duda to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1214, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Brian E Rezotko to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1206, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Lillian Barrera to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1115, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Rozmin Mithani to 21 Kristin Drive Onwer LLC

$164,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1113, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Yutan Lin to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$163,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 903, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nedjo Zrnic to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$163,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1225, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Daniel P Dublinski to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$163,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1205, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nader Ahmad to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$163,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1003, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nicole M Girzesiak to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1126, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Antonella Barsellotti to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1124, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Clarence Gaston to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1123, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Laura Tiskute to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1116, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Lifei Y Chi to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1114, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Herbert D Fernandes to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1106, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Kelly Fletcher to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1015, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by James F Schenker to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$162,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1013, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Radoslaw Rostkowski to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 915, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Ontime Freight Inc Rahman to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 913, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Macson A Rondon Hernandez to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1125, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Andrea Clemente to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1105, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Robert Reinhart to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1026, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Toufeeq Ahmed to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1024, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Yanzhu Fang to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1016, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Janeta Kasperek Radzicki to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1014, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Zelimir Lalusic to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1006, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Kristina Mykhalchuk to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$160,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1004, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by He Yuan to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 926, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Elizabeth A Engle to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 924, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Carlos Cisneros to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 923, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Marcin Puza to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 916, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Yiying Wang to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 914, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nadeem Rahman to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 906, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mansoor Hussain to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 904, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Venkata Geetha B Bijjam to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 816, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Monika Baranska to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 815, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Courtney C Raupp to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1025, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nicholas G Korolis to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1023, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Areli G Santiago to 21 Kristin Drive Onwer LLC

$157,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 1005, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Christopher J Schwab to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$155,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 925, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Lito D Villamar to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$155,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 905, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Danni Shan to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$155,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 824, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Kelly Cheeng to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$155,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 806, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Thomas Long to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$153,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 825, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Viral Katwala to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$153,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 823, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Mark Reynolds to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$153,000; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 805, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Nick Schullon to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$144,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 625, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Joseph A Haupers to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$144,500; 21 Kristin Dr Unit 524, Schaumburg; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Brian Mcclevery to 21 Kristin Drive Owner LLC

$141,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 220, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Arthur Valadez to Gopal K Patel

$140,500; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 102, Schaumburg; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Richard A Becker to Jaimil Shah

$129,000; 1912 Prairie Sq Unit 224, Schaumburg; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Yoko Isayama to Anna Miczek

$85,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 210, Schaumburg; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Joseph A Bollinger to Jawed M Aslan

Streamwood

$595,000; 940 Blue Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 11, 2022, by John A Yatsko to Sergio Barraza

$570,000; 102 English Oak Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Umair Yasin to Dhavalkumar K Patel

$505,000; 166 Rosewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Cindy K Ogivie to Sarah Ezzat

$385,000; 1414 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Saly Abd Alla to Rahul Patel

$355,000; 12 Larkspur Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Pradip Desai to Jungrezkhan P Pathan

$352,000; 11 Sandalwood Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Sachin Patel to Krzysztof Michalik

$345,000; 1465 Laurel Oaks Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Alexei A Rodometkine to Ahmad Hafeez

$328,000; 602 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Chanya Park to Mohamed Bourtal Zarat

$325,000; 960 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Denise Yinger to Narendrakumar Patel

$325,000; 413 S Oltendorf Road, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Jonas Mares to Carter J Stibgen

$325,000; 412 Beebe Court, Streamwood; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Brian Kita to Phyllis D Boli

$320,000; 103 Red Cedar Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Jaffri Mohammad to Kevin Kent

$314,000; 1445 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Greg W Giernoth to Lenka Kabelacova

$290,000; 116 Marryat Place, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Marc L Rissmann to Melvin Mendoza

$270,000; 814 Oriole Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Cardinal Meyer LLC to Mary Catherine Ford

$270,000; 286 Monarch Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Andrew Bou to Daniel D Kriepke

$267,500; 76 Cambridge Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 19, 2022, by David Tossberg to Pavan Katravath

$262,500; 20 Marion Ln Unit 20, Streamwood; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Lisa A Grand to Vitalii Konelub

$260,000; 955 Miller Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Krzysztof Staszel to Marcelino Guzman

$245,000; 613 Lincolnwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Dan Grier to Gerardo Venegas

$245,000; 126 Fairview Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Juvenal Cazarez to Zach Zepeda

$240,000; 33 N Oltendorf Road, Streamwood; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Natalie K Winkates to Ann Marie Valerio

$235,000; 90 E Shag Bark Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Tyesha M Hudson to Timothy J Olson II

$230,000; 81 Coolidge Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Neela Patel to Brownie 1913 LLC

$230,000; 229 E Shag Bark Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Brian R Buesing to Juan Anthony Hicks

$215,000; 324 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Christine A Harold to Rahima Bahic

$215,000; 1328 Beverly Ln Unit 1328, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Luis Villanueva Hernandez to Martyna Skorynko

$183,500; 68 N Victoria Ln Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on July 7, 2022, by James Vasquez to Mary K Rinder

Wheeling

$375,000; 39 Northfield Terrace, Wheeling; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Amber Bunza to Azusa Simone Yoshida

$367,500; 100 Prairie Park Dr Unit P2 05, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Kathleen Luby to Yelena Parad

$362,000; 1886 Potomac Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Ramya Venigalla to Babitha Gopinathan

$355,000; 153 Fletcher Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Linda J Shehadeh to Slavian Zhelyazkov

$325,000; 925 Honeysuckle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Gerbs RE17 LLC

$324,000; 27 E Willow Road, Wheeling; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Joshua W L Pettis to Mohammed Subhan Khan

$289,000; 622 Ivy Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Leo Tensiper to Dmitriy Pikhtelev

$285,000; 702 Brandon Place, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Joseph William Scharnak to Robert Hawkins

$270,000; 458 Harmony Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Anela Manukova to Min Jung Lee

$250,000; 340 2nd St., Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Jorge Pizano to Marjori A Montesinos

$250,000; 1608 Warwick Ct Unit D 2, Wheeling; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Linda J Jacobi to Elan Kogan

$245,000; 219 W Wayne Place, Wheeling; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Flavio Cruz to Vanja Petkovic

$235,000; 62 Cantal Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Phillip Ogliore to Moon Hwang

$234,000; 1516 Clearwater Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Jorge Barajas to Modupeola Ogedengbe Alli

$210,000; 1020 Boxwood Ct Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Marco A Hernandez Garcia to Unghum Cho

$208,000; 1159 Middlebury Ln Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Derek Chutipisalkul to Jeong Hee Kim

$200,000; 720 S Merle Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Stephen E Whitesel to Piotr Miklasiewicz

$182,000; 1311 Exeter Court, Wheeling; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Brandon Martin to Karan Kadakia

$180,000; 1450 Sandpebble Dr Unit 107, Wheeling; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Tracy L Kassen to Elsa F Parzyk

$170,000; 1425 Sandpebble Dr Unit 113, Wheeling; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Igor Meyerovich to Angelo Alu

$155,000; 1550 Sandpebble Dr Unit 114, Wheeling; Sold on July 6, 2022, by Sybil Grossman to Olga Hilado

$150,000; 200 Deborah Ln Unit 16A, Wheeling; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Dong Ho Kim to Irina Shchugareva

$146,000; 331 E Dennis Road, Wheeling; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to GJR Investment LLC

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.