 

Pedestrian hit by car in Streamwood

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/24/2022 9:00 PM

A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday in Streamwood.

Streamwood firefighters responded at 5:08 p.m. to the area of Schaumburg Road and Bartlett Road, the fire department said.

 

The pedestrian was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. His injuries were not life-threatening, the fire department said.

The crash is still under investigation.

