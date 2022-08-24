Pedestrian hit by car in Streamwood
Updated 8/24/2022 9:00 PM
A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday in Streamwood.
Streamwood firefighters responded at 5:08 p.m. to the area of Schaumburg Road and Bartlett Road, the fire department said.
The pedestrian was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. His injuries were not life-threatening, the fire department said.
The crash is still under investigation.
Article Comments
