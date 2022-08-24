Former Mount Prospect trustee hopes for return to village board

Former Mount Prospect village trustee and onetime mayoral candidate William Grossi announced Wednesday that he will run for a seat on the village board in next year's election.

Grossi served as a trustee from 2017 to 2021 but chose not to seek reelection last year, instead running for mayor. He currently sits on the village's appointed finance commission.

In his announcement, Grossi promised to devote the majority of his time if elected to village issues and to work to keep property taxes low.

"The uncertainty of future revenues for the next year or two make it imperative that spending is controlled," he said, adding that the village needs to prioritize projects and postpone work that cannot be paid for without outside funds.

He said he would oppose any effort to reduce funding for first responders and said the village must continue its focus on bringing new businesses into the village.

"Increasing the tax base will provide tax savings for our residents," he said.

A 30-year village resident and active volunteer, Grossi serves as second vice president of the Mount Prospect Lions Club.

He attended Marquette University, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance. He later earned a master's degree in accountancy and then a law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

An attorney, he specializes in estate planning and taxation.