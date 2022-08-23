Three-vehicle crash in Fox Lake sends one to hospital
Updated 8/23/2022 8:06 PM
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Fox Lake.
The Fox Lake Police Department said officers were dispatched at 5:18 p.m. to the crash scene at Route 12 and Sayton Road.
Authorities said the injured person was taken to the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.