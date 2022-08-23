 

Judge says yes, Oakbrook Terrace can use red-light cameras, for now

  • A DuPage County judge has ruled Oakbrook Terrace can continue using red-light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street until a lawsuit is resolved.

      A DuPage County judge has ruled Oakbrook Terrace can continue using red-light cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street until a lawsuit is resolved. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/23/2022 6:21 PM

Oakbrook Terrace can use its controversial red-light enforcement cameras while a lawsuit over the devices proceeds, a DuPage County judge has ruled.

Judge Craig Belford on Monday granted the city's request to prevent the Illinois Department of Transportation from enforcing its May order to remove the cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street.

 

He said in his order that having the cameras on while the lawsuit proceeds would not endanger the public and is not contrary to public policy, and that there is a "reasonable likelihood" Oakbrook Terrace will win the case.

Belford ordered IDOT to cooperate with the city to reactivate the automatic system.

In May, IDOT officials said Oakbrook Terrace officials had not kept up with the safety paperwork required to maintain the permit.

The city was supposed to submit a post-installation analysis on the effectiveness of the camera system in improving safety at the intersection, according to IDOT. The cameras capture images of vehicles whose drivers don't obey red lights. The report was due in July 2021, three years after the cameras were installed, IDOT said.

City officials maintain they could not submit the analysis because IDOT had not compiled 2021 crash data, even by May 2022. It said the data is needed from IDOT because crashes at the intersection are typically handled or reported to one of three agencies: Oakbrook Terrace police, Oak Brook police or the DuPage County sheriff's office. Police agencies then inform the state of crashes.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Oakbrook Terrace is also arguing that IDOT has no authority to regulate the operation of the camera system. IDOT had the authority only to regulate the installation, according to the lawsuit.

Neighboring Oak Brook has protested the cameras, contending they target people shopping at Oakbrook Center mall in Oak Brook. The mall is on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Oak Brook officials also contend the system caused an increase in crashes, rising from 23 in 2015 to 49 in 2019.

"The Village of Oak Brook is committed to seeing the removal of these red-light cameras through to the very end," Oak Brook manager Greg Summer said in a written statement Tuesday.

Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Paul Esposito could not be reached for comment.

In May, Tony Ragucci, the former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace, pleaded guilty in federal court to honest services wire fraud and filing false tax returns, for taking at least $88,500 in payments to ensure the city renewed its contract with SafeSpeed LLC, the red-light camera company. The payments came from someone with a financial interest in the company and from employees of a contractor SafeSpeed used, according to the federal indictments.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"SafeSpeed had no know knowledge of these activities and provided none of the alleged bribe money," said Noelle Gaffney, a spokesperson for SafeSpeed.

"It is difficult to fathom how such glaring evidence of corruption could result in a stay of lawful order from IDOT. Only in Illinois could corruption result in a public policy decision that is left to stand even after the full scheme is exposed," Summer said in his statement.

The cameras were installed in 2017. The city received more than $5.4 million in fines in 2018, according to the city's 2019 financial report. After paying for equipment rental and operating expenses, the city netted $3.2 million that year.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Related Article
Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
 
Controversial red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace ordered off
Related Article
Controversial red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace ordered off
 
Legislation would disconnect suburban red-light cameras if they involve corruption
Related Article
Legislation would disconnect suburban red-light cameras if they involve corruption
 
Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Ragucci charged with taking thousands in red-light camera scheme
Related Article
Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Ragucci charged with taking thousands in red-light camera scheme
 
Esposito named acting mayor of Oakbrook Terrace
Related Article
Esposito named acting mayor of Oakbrook Terrace
 
Oakbrook Terrace mayor resigns
Related Article
Oakbrook Terrace mayor resigns
 
Mendoza: State won't collect red light camera fines. Suburbs: We'll get someone else to do it
Related Article
Mendoza: State won't collect red light camera fines. Suburbs: We'll get someone else to do it
 
Support building for ban on red-light cameras
Related Article
Support building for ban on red-light cameras
 
Lawmaker wants to ban red-light cameras statewide
Related Article
Lawmaker wants to ban red-light cameras statewide
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 