One dead, one hurt in crash near Elburn

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Elburn in unincorporated Kane County.

Kane County sheriff's deputies responded about 7:15 a.m. to the crash on Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive, authorities said.

According to the initial investigation, a 2003 Honda HR-V was traveling west Keslinger, crossed over the centerline for unknown reasons and collided with an eastbound 2021 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Civic was transported to Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release. The victim's name has not yet been released pending family notification.

The driver of the HR-V was taken to Delnor Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities say no Kaneland High School students were involved in the crash.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations division at (630) 444-1103.