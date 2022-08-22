Montgomery man dies after crash near Elburn

A man from Montgomery died after his car was hit Monday morning by an SUV that crossed the centerline on Keslinger Road near Elburn.

Marcus Jones, 45, of Montgomery, was driving east on Keslinger when his 2021 Honda Civic was struck by a westbound 2003 Honda HR-V driven by 27-year-old Isaiah Jadzak, of Maple Park. The crash happened at around 7:15 a.m. near Thryselius Drive.

Jones was pronounced dead at Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

Jadzak was treated at Delnor for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Authorities said the HR-V crossed the centerline for an unknown reason when the crash occurred. Deputies are investigating the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigations division at (630) 444-1103.