'A devastating loss': Former Warren Township football standout dies in Indiana crash

Warren Township High School's Christian Eubanks returns a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown during an Oct. 22 game against Lake Forest High School. Eubanks was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Indiana. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald, 2021

A former football standout at Warren Township High School in Gurnee was among three Indiana State University students killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Riley, Indiana.

Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, was a freshman at Indiana State and linebacker on its football team, according to the university. He died along with teammate Caleb VanHooser, a 19-year-old freshman from Liberty Township, Ohio, and Jayden Musili, 19, a sophomore from Fort Wayne, Indiana, officials said Monday.

ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were injured and are listed in serious condition, according to the university.

Authorities said the students were in a vehicle that went off a state highway and struck a tree at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, located about 10 miles from the university's Terre Haute campus. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the vehicle was on fire when deputies arrived and that the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are extremely saddened by the news of his passing and ask the Warren community to keep his family, and friends in their thoughts and prayers." Warren Township High School officials said in a statement Monday. "Our crisis team will be available this week for any staff or students that need support processing the circumstances."

Warren head football coach Bryan McNulty said Eubanks was much more than a football player.

"He was artistic and was really into fashion. He was kind of unapologetically himself," McNulty said. "He was a real free-spirited kid but was always able to do the right things. I know he really loved football. But I think his future was going to be bright outside of football as well."

McNulty said his team held a meeting Monday morning to address Eubanks' tragic death.

Indiana State student-athletes gathered Sunday night at Memorial Stadium to mourn Eubanks and the other students killed in the crash.

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," head football coach Curt Mallory said in a statement. "Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. "We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

Eubanks was majoring in business administration, according to the school. Prior to attending Warren Township High School, from which he graduated this spring, he attended Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.

Eubanks was at Warren Township for his junior and senior year. During his senior year, he switched from his normal outside linebacker position to weak side inside linebacker.

"We had an injury, and he stepped right in and played well all year there," McNulty said.

Eubanks' biggest play last year came in October against Lake Forest, when he returned a blocked field goal 93 yards in the first half for a touchdown in Warren's 18-14 win.

"Football has became my life. I have tried many other sports but no sport gives me the feeling football does," Eubanks told the website deepdishfootball.com. "When I'm under those lights on a Friday night there's no other place I'd rather be."

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this story